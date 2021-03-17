Intel announces 11th Gen Rocket Lake-S Core i5, i7, and i9 desktop processors

Intel on Tuesday officially announced the 11th generation Core desktop processors. Even though the latest silicon is still based on the old 14nm process, it does come with a new CPU architecture and integrated graphics solution. Intel first confirmed the 11th-gen desktop chips way back in October and teased the new processors at CES in January.

The 11th-generation desktop processors, codenamed Rocket Lake S, will debut on March 30th, 2021. The lineup includes Core i9, Core i7, Core i5, and Core i3 processors. They will be available to buy as standalone CPUs and as part of whole desktop PCs.

The chipset giant said the new desktop CPUs will offer a 19 per cent IPC boost over its previous-gen Comet Lake-S and up to 50 per cent better-integrated graphics performance. Although these 11th-gen chips are 14nm chips, Intel touts Rocket Lake uses a different core architecture compared to Tiger Lake. While the Tiger Lake CPUs use Intel’s Willow Cove architecture, Rocket Lake uses the new Cypress Cove architecture. Rocket Lake is also the first set of Intel’s desktop CPUs to come with their new Intel Xe graphics architecture. Intel is also promising PCIe 4.0 support.

Intel’s new Rocket Lake chips are about a lowered core count. That means a Core i9-11900K processor now only has eight cores. On paper, it might sound like a downgrade, but Intel is claiming that the i9-11900K will be able to deliver up to 14% better gaming performance compared to the i9-10900K at 1080p.

Take a closer look at the pricing of Rocket Lake-S CPUs:

Core i9-11900K – $513-$539

Core i7-11700K – $374-$399

Core i5-11600K – $237-$262

Core i5-11400K – $157-$182