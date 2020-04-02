Intel launches 10th Gen Core processors geared towards gaming

The 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK is compared to a three-year-old system, it provides up to 54 per cent more frames per second in gaming. The 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK is compared to a three-year-old system, it provides up to 54 per cent more frames per second in gaming.

Intel has just launched its 10th Gen Core H-series mobile processors, which it claims will offer desktop-calibre performance with extreme portability and is geared towards gaming on laptops. The new 10th gen series of its H processors is headlined by the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK processor. Alongside, this launch, Asus has also unveiled its ROG Spring 2020 lineup, powered by these new processors.

The company says that this new processor lineup will play an important role in its portfolio as gamers are now moving towards mobile systems, and these help them have the flexibility they want coupled with the raw performance. With the 10th Gen processors, the company has been able to achieve up to 5.3 GHz turbo speed with eight cores and 16 threads, which is usually the performance that PC grade processors put out.

With these specifications, the company says that it will be able to provide gamers with lower latency and the best gaming performance.

The company states that when the 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK is compared to a three-year-old system, it provides up to 54 per cent more frames per second in gaming, has up to 44 per cent better performance and provides up to two times faster 4K video rendering. Whereas, the Core i7-10750H against a three-year-old system, delivers 44 per cent more frames per second in gaming, has up to 33 per cent better overall performance and can export 4K videos 70 per cent faster.

Intel states that it is working with a number of PC manufacturers to put these chipsets into as many laptops as they can. It says that over 30 thin-and-light laptops and over 100 consumer, commercial and workstation laptops will be launched with these new chipsets this year.

They have worked with manufacturers to build in support for WiFi 6, Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, Adaptix Dynamic Tuning Technology, Extreme Tuning Utility, Speed Optimizer, Thunderbolt 3 and Optane memory. All of these together will help the laptops put out a lot more power and productivity than any of their predecessors did.

“Today’s introduction of the 10th Gen Intel Core H-series mobile platform extends Intel’s gaming leadership, delivering desktop-caliber performance in a mobile form factor and breadth of choice with more than 100 laptop designs launching this year, including more than 30 thin-and-light systems. The new platform is optimized for enthusiasts and creators by delivering the fastest frequency in the industry with 5 GHz across the majority of the volume which will deliver amazing game play and rich creation for users,” Fredrik Hamberger, Intel General Manager for premium and gaming laptop segments said in a press statement.

