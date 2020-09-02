Intel debuts 11th generation Core processors for thin and light laptops

Intel Tiger Lake CPUs are expected to be faster and more efficient than their predecessors;

Intel on Wednesday announced the 11th generation of its Core processors for thin and light laptops. The new processor family -Codenamed Tiger Lake – is based on the new 10nm Willow Cove architecture. The Tiger Lake chipsets succeed the Ice Lake processors.

The new Tiger Lake processors come with Intel’s new Xe graphics, which promise a massive upgrade in graphics performance. Intel’s 11th generation Core processors will be available in Core i3, i5 and i7 varieties.

Intel has confirmed that Tiger Lake processors will support the new Thunderbolt 4 interface. Thunderbolt 4 will offer data transfer speeds of 40Gbit/s, support for two 4K displays or one 8K display and fast storage speeds of 3000 megabytes per second.

Intel has also announced a new version of its Project Athena certification standard, called “Intel Evo.” If your next laptop comes with Intel Evo branding, then it will last over 9 hours on a single charge. The new laptops with Intel Evo will also get fast charging support as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4 support.

Some features of Intel’s 11th Core processors are as follows:

*The Tiger Lake family is based on 10nm Willow Cove architecture

*The new processor lineup is based on Intel’s new XE graphics.

*11th Gen Tiger Lake processors support Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 4.

Intel says over 50 new laptops with the latest 11th generation Core processors will hit retail shelves this fall. Dell, HP, Acer and Lenovo are some of the brands that will launch thin and light laptops with 11th Gen Tiger Lake processors. Many of those laptops have already been announced like Lenovo Slim 9i, Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 5G, Asus’ new ZenBooks and Acer’s updated Swift 5 laptops.

