Intel announces 10th gen ‘Ice Lake’ Core processors for thin laptops, 2-in-1s

Intel has announced the launch of its first set of 10th Gen Intel Core processors, which are code-named ‘Ice Lake’. The company has previewed some laptops at Computex this year, which are expected to come with the 10th gen Intel Core processors. The list includes Acer Swift 5, Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, HP Envy 13, and Lenovo S940. Newer laptops with the 10th gen processors are expected in the 2019 holiday season.

Advertising

Intel’s Ice lake processors are geared towards sleeker and lighter laptops and 2-in-1 form factors but come with new capabilities for carrying out tasks related to artificial intelligence as well as improving graphics performance for better gaming experiences.

The latest generation of Intel’s processors come with support the company’s own Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. Wi-Fi 6 is the next generation of WiFi technology, which promises faster speeds and lower latency. Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) promises faster downloads at gigabit speeds and lower latency as well.

Intel claims the new generation of 10th Gen Core processors are the first which are designed to carry out AI-related tasks on thin-and-light laptops and 2 in 1s. The processors will deliver on the performance needed for AI-infused applications, according to the company.

Advertising

The processors also come with other key features geared for AI. These include Intel’s Deep Learning Boost. This is a new dedicated instruction set, which Intel claims will accelerate neural networks on the CPU in scenarios like automatic image enhancements, photo indexing and photorealistic effects.

The processors also have Intel Gaussian & Neural Accelerator (GNA), which is a dedicated engine for background workloads around voice processing and noise suppression at ultra-low power, and this will also ensure better battery life.

The new Intel Iris Plus graphics support gaming in 1080p and higher-level content creation, including 4K video-editing, quick application of video filters and high-resolution photo processing on the go. These are the first graphics processing units from Intel to support the VESA’s Adaptive Sync, which ensures smoother gaming experience across games like Dirt Rally 2.0 and Fortnite. They also incorporate variable rate shading for improved rendering performance.