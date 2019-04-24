Intel 9th Gen Core H-series processors announced, targeted towards gamers and creators

Intel has launched the 9th generation of its Core H-series processors globally. The company is targetting these processors towards gamers and creators. The company has stated that manufacturers like Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and MSI over the next few days will be launching new laptops powered by the new 9th generation Core H-series processors.

These processors include new Intel Core i5, Intel Core i7 and the unlocked Intel Core i9-9980HK processors. These come paired with Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (Gig+) solution, which supports the latest Wi-Fi 6 for faster Wi-Fi speeds.

The company states that the new 9th Gen Intel Core i9-9980HK processor is the first processor to come with up to 5GHz Thermal Velocity Boost, 8 cores and 16 threads, and 16MB of Smart Cache. These processors also come with Intel’s Dynamic Tuning, which provides continuous performance optimisation for all types of laptops.

The new 9th Gen Intel Core mobile processors, according to the company will be able to deliver desktop level of gaming, even while the users are simultaneously streaming and recording heavy games like Total War: Warhammer II. For creators, the company states that the new processors are up to 54 per cent faster 4K video editing when compared to a three-year-old PC.

“Our new 9th Gen platform is designed to delight gamers, creators and performance users by giving them more of what they want. We are bringing desktop-caliber performance with up to 5 Ghz and 8 cores in a range of thinner systems and new level of connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) so users can game or create where they want.” said, Fredrik Hamberger, general manager of the Premium and Gaming Laptop Segments at Intel.

Intel has also made additions to the 9th Gen Intel Core desktop processor family. These include the new Pentium Gold, Celeron, Core i3, Core i5, Core i7 and Core i9 processors. This new lineup of desktop processors comes with up to 8 cores, 16 threads, 5 GHz maximum turbo frequency, 16 MB Intel Smart Cache and 40 platform PCIe lanes. It states that the new processors will be able to provide up to 47 per cent more FPS while playing games compared to the previous generation.