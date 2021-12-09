Infinix InBook X1 series laptops launched in India: Here’s all you need to know

Infinix launched the brand’s first laptops earlier this week, the Infinix InBook X1 series. The series comprises three new variants that come with different processors and specifications. This includes the Infinix InBook X1 that comes in i3 and i5 variants, and the InBook X1 Pro that comes with an Intel Core i7 chip. Here’s everything you need to know about three new laptops.

Infinix InBook X1 series: Pricing and availability

The InBook X1 starts at Rs 35,999 for the Intel Core i3 variant that comes 8GB RAM/ 256GB SSD storage. Meanwhile, the i5 variant comes in 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage and is priced at Rs 45,999.

The Infinix InBook X1 Pro is priced at Rs 55,999 and comes with an Intel Core i7 chip with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The InBook series will go on sale from December 15 and users will be able to get their hands on the laptops from Flipkart.

#ItsTheINThing – the new Infinix INBook X1 Series with the coolest first-in-segment features:

🦾Full Metal Body

🚅65W Type-C Fast Charge

🕵️Hardware Based Privacy Switch

⚡55Wh Big Battery Powered by @IntelIndia Sale starts 15th Dec on @Flipkart https://t.co/EXrBYKSVVv pic.twitter.com/I3IVNjcVha — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) December 8, 2021

Infinix InBook X1: Specifications and features

The Infinix InBook X1 runs on Windows 11 Home and sports 14-inch FHD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. The standard InBook X1 is powered by either the Intel Core i3 1005G1 and Core i5 1035G1. The i3 variant comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB M.2 SSD storage while the i5 variant comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 SSD storage.

Both variants get a 720p webcam on the front and come with Intel UHD graphics. There is also a pair of 1.5W stereo speakers, with two 0.8W tweeters and support for Dolby DTS Audio. The laptop also comes with dual microphones that should be handy during video calls for better call quality.

For connectivity, users get a single USB 2.0 port, along with two USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also support for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.1.

Infinix InBook X1 Pro: Specifications and features

The Infinix InBook Pro on the other hand comes with an Intel Core i7 1065G7 processor comes with 16GB LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB M.2 SSD storage. You also get Intel Iris Plus graphics and the same 720p HD webcam on the front. The laptop also gets the same dual microphone and dual speaker setup from the Infinix InBook X1 laptops.

For connectivity, users get the same single USB 2.0 port, along with two USB 3.0 ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI 1.4 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. However, the X1 Pro also gets support for WiFi 6 along with for Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth v5.1.

All three laptops get a 55Wh battery that supports 65W Power Delivery (PD) Fast Charging and the laptops weighs 1.48Kg while the dimensions are 323.5×219.5×16.3mm.