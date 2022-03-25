Indian PC market grew 45 per cent in 2021; HP, Lenovo and Dell lead: Canalys

India’s PC market grew 45 per cent in 2021, with shipments of desktop, notebook and tablet computers reaching 18.6 million units, according to Canalys research. This makes 2021 the best year of growth for the Indian PC market since 2013 when shipments grew by 29 per cent.

Even though the second wave of the pandemic and lockdowns dampened business activities, it fueled demand for PCs as students and professionals found themselves studying and working out of their homes for long periods. Notebook PCs accounted for most of the market growth, making up 63 per cent of all shipments with 11.8 million units, up by 49 per cent year-on-year.

Tablet computer shipments reached 4.4 million units, which marked a 48 per cent increase over the previous year. Shipments of desktop computers fell by 3 per cent as only 2.4 million desktop PCs were shipped. But this number is still a 27 per cent increase over the figure in 2020.

HP led the market (including tablets) shipping 4.6 million units in 2021, with a market share of 25.1 per cent followed by Lenovo, who shipped 4.2 million units with a market share of 23 per cent. Dell came at a distant third position after shipping 2.5 million units with a market share of 14 per cent. Samsung and Acer came in at fourth and fifth with a 7.2 per cent and 6.8 per cent market share.

When it comes to just notebook and desktop computers (excluding laptops), HP Lenovo and Dell continue to hold on to their positions with market shares of 25.1 per cent, 23 per cent, and 14 per cent, respectively. Samsung’s long absence from the Indian PC market means that Acer comes in at fourth with an 8.4 per cent market share while Apple trails at a distant fifth with a 4.7 per cent market share.

“While this seems like a great year on paper, it is important to consider 2021 not just as a standalone year but in relation to 2020,” said Jash Shah, Research Analyst at Canalys, in a press statement. “When the pandemic hit in 2020 and PC supplies were squeezed, vendors naturally prioritized western markets, such as the US and Western Europe, leaving markets like India with a reduced supply. India’s PC shipments fell 3% in 2020, creating a lot of pent-up demand, which was amplified due to the second COVID-19 wave in the first half of 2021, leading to the record growth that we’ve seen this year,” added Shah.

According to Shah, the huge jump in shipments recorded in 2021 probably is unlikely to get repeated in 2022 as there will be major corrections in the consumer market, especially affecting notebooks and tablets. But there will be strong demand from SMBs and enterprise customers as businesses return to normal, according to the analyst.