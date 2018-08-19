India PC market grows 28 per cent in Q2 2018, HP leads: IDC

HP has maintained its leadership in the Indian PC market with a market share of 31.6 per cent in second quarter 2018. HP has maintained its leadership in the Indian PC market with a market share of 31.6 per cent in second quarter 2018.

India’s PC market shipments have earned a 28.1 per cent growth with shipments totaling 2.25 million units in the second quarter 2018, according to research firm IDC. The data shows notebooks contributed up to 61 per cent of the overall PC market in the country with a 45.2 per cent year-on-year growth. the growth was primarily driven by “ultraslim notebooks” which now account for 20 per cent compared to 11 per cent overall notebooks last year.

“The high growth can be partially attributed to the fact that 2017 Q2 was heavily impacted by the then-upcoming GST implementation,” IDC cited in its report.

HP maintained its leadership with a market share of 31.6 per cent in second quarter 2018. The company witnessed a growth of 6.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 19.8 per cent year-on-year growth. According to the report, HP’s convertibles and ultraslim notebooks contributed to the healthy growth and performed well in “large format” retail and exclusive stores due to high decibel marketing campaign during IPL. The company’s commercial business posted a 6.7 per cent quarter on quarter growth.

Meanwhile, Dell took the second slot with a 23.7 per cent market share in the second quarter. The company earned a year-on-year growth of 71.3 per cent and witnessed a quarter-on-quarter decline of 2.2 per cent. IDC report mentioned that Dell’s ‘ultraslim notebooks registered a double-digit growth as the company continued its focus on high-end devices.’ Lenovo, on the other hand, retained the third slot with a market share of 18.0 per cent, a 36.0 per cent growth year-on-year and a decline of 20.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The report further cited that the company declined by 33.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter due to “lack of execution of manifesto projects.”

The commercial PC market grew 23.3 per cent to touch 1.17 million units in India (Image Source: IDC) The commercial PC market grew 23.3 per cent to touch 1.17 million units in India (Image Source: IDC)

The research firm says the consumer PC segment grew 33.7 per cent to 1.09 million units primarily due to promotions and new product offerings with updated specifications. As per the report, vendors aimed at different use cases and offered schemes for instance back to school offers extended warranties, cashback offers, and no-cost monthly payment options as well. Further, the vendors launched exclusive models for both offline and online channels.

Notably, the commercial PC market grew 23.3 per cent to touch 1.17 million units. As per IDC data, the numbers were mainly driven by new and replacement demand from enterprises, small and medium businesses. Execution of several projects in education and government sector drove public sector demand, the report added.

“Spending on convertibles and ultraslim notebooks is increasing due to the popularity of lighter form factors that facilitate mobility,” Nishant Bansal, Research Manager, PC, IDC India said. “Business sentiment has been improving over the settling of reforms, leading to increased demand from medium and small enterprises across verticals like manufacturing, BFSI, and pharmaceuticals as they look to expand their businesses and technology capabilities,” he added.

