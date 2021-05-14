India’s PC market continues surges in first quarter of 2021, HP remains on top: IDC

The Indian tradition PC market, which includes desktops, notebooks and workstations, continued its doubled digit growth in the first quarter of 2021, according to latest data from research firm the International Data Corporation’s (IDC). While shipments stood at 3.1 million PC in the quarter, this was also the “highest ever first-quarter shipments in India”, adds the report with notebooks driving the category and seeing 116 per cent growth.

According to IDC while supply has been inconsistent over the past few quarters in face of the increased demand, vendors were able to manage better allocations from their headquarters. Further, “the lower than usual shipments in first quarter of last year ided the annual growth as it looks more favourable due to the lower base,” said IDC.

“Many companies remained fully remote or had adopted a hybrid working model to manage the growing concerns of the pandemic within the country. As cases continued to rise, a few large enterprises procured PCs in bulk to manage their workforces, adopting these new working models for the long haul,” Bharath Shenoy, Market Analyst, PC Devices, IDC India said. He also added that “the demand for virtual learning is still strong, alongside a stronger demand for affordable PCs.”

HP was the number one individual vendor with 102.1 per cent year-on-year growth and it was leading both commercial and consumer segments. “Key customer wins and better supplies in this quarter helped HP to regain the leading position,” according to IDC.

Dell was the number two vendor with 21.8 per cent market share. However, in the consumer segment it slipped to number three option as its shipments declined by nearly 50 per cent. But Dell leads in the enterprise segment. with 40 per cent share.

Lenovo was number three, even though it also witnessed supply challenges during the quarter. Acer Group was number four According to IDC, delayed supplies of commercial desktops increased its problems.

Asus and Apple were tied for fifth position with around 5.4 per cent market share each. According to IDC, “Apple recorded its biggest quarter for PC shipments in India,” and its shipments grew by 335.5 per cent on an yearly basis and 45.3 per cent from the previous quarter. It also replaced ASUS for the fourth position in the consumer segment.