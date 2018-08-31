IFA 2018: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme, Yoga C930, S730 premium laptops announced

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is aimed at the pro-consumer who needs a high-end machine for business and entertainment purposes. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is aimed at the pro-consumer who needs a high-end machine for business and entertainment purposes.

Lenovo has announced a new ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop at the ongoing IFA trade show in Berlin. The Chinese technology major also showcased new premium laptops in the Yoga series, which includes the Yoga C930 and S730. Lenovo says these devices will come in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme is aimed at the pro-consumer who needs a high-end machine for business and entertainment purposes. This will also be available in the latest Intel Core i9 variants with the 8th generation chipsets, though the early variants will come with Intel Core i7 at launch.

The X1 Extreme will have a 15.6-inch form display, which will also be Touch supported, The laptop weighs 1.70 kg and is also the first ThinkPad from the company to includes NVIDIA’s GeForce 1050Ti graphics. Lenovo is targeting this at business consumers, advanced users, etc, who might also use the device for gaming, video-editing, etc. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme will come with a 4K display for the highest variant.

The premium laptop can also support Windows Mixed Reality Ultra experience and will be compatible with leading headsets, claims Lenovo. Like other premium ThinkPads, the X1 Extreme also sports a carbon fiber form on the top cover, which has four layers and is designed to absorb shock. On the bottom the laptop has a newer aluminum alloy cover, which the company claims will dissipate heat more efficiently to keep the X1 Extreme cool.

Yoga S730 is a clamshell laptop which is only 11.9 mm in thickness, and weighs 1.2 kgs. Yoga S730 is a clamshell laptop which is only 11.9 mm in thickness, and weighs 1.2 kgs.

Lenovo will offer up to 64GB of RAM memory and dual PCIe SSD storage option with the X1 Extreme. It will also have Dolby AudioTM Premium for audio quality along with up to 15 hours of battery life. Another feature will be Rapid Charge, which can get the laptop to 80 per cent charge in just one hour

On the keyboard, Lenovo is promising key travel of 1.8mm for a more comfortable typing experience.

ThinkPad X1 Extreme will be available from September starting at $1859, which comes to Rs 1,31,459 on conversion in India. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme with Intel Core i9 processor will be available starting December 2018.

Lenovo Yoga C930 and Yoga S730 laptops

Lenovo also introduced two new premium laptops called the Yoga C930 and Yoga S730 at IFA. The Yoga C930 has a foldable design and comes with its own Stylus. The Stylus can also be safely stored inside the laptop.

Lenovo Yoga C930 has a foldable design and comes with its own Stylus. The Stylus can also be safely stored inside the laptop. Lenovo Yoga C930 has a foldable design and comes with its own Stylus. The Stylus can also be safely stored inside the laptop.

The Yoga C930 also comes with a rotating soundbar, so that when the device is used in tablet mode the sound does not get muffled. The device is also the first to sport a Dolby Atmos Speaker System and Dolby vision together. The battery life promised is 14.5 hours on the full HD screen variant, though Lenovo will also introduce 4K display variants in the C930 series.

The laptop also comes with a TrueBlock Privacy Shutter on the webcam, so that users can just lock the camera when not in use. This rids the need of any black-tape to cover the camera. It also comes with a fingerprint reader.

Meanwhile, Yoga S730 is a clamshell laptop which is only 11.9 mm in thickness, and weighs 1.2 kgs. It comes with a 13.3-inch full HD resolution display with narrow bezels and 10 hours of battery life. The laptop will come with latest 8th gen Intel Core i7 processor. Lenovo is also promising rapid charge on this as seen on the Yoga S730. It also comes with dual-fan cooling system.

Both laptops also come with Amazon’s Alexa and Windows Cortana digital assistants loaded on them.

Disclaimer: The author is in Berlin attending IFA 2018 at the invite of Lenovo India.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd