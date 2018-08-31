IFA 2018: Lenovo shows off Yoga Book with dual display, Yoga C630 with Windows on Snapdragon processor

Lenovo’s new Yoga Book is interesting because it will be the first smart device in the world with dual displays; one is LCD panel, while the second is an E-Ink reader. Lenovo’s new Yoga Book is interesting because it will be the first smart device in the world with dual displays; one is LCD panel, while the second is an E-Ink reader.

Lenovo showcased a slew of new products in its consumer smart devices and PC segment, which included a new Yoga Book with dual display and a Yoga laptop which runs Windows on a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor at the IFA 2018 tech show in Berlin. Lenovo has also showcased other laptops, including three new Chromebooks at the event.

The new Yoga Book is interesting because it will be the first smart device in the world with dual displays; one is LCD panel, while the second is an E-Ink reader. The original Yoga Book was first introduced by Lenovo at IFA 2016, and featured a digital Halo keyboard that would disappear when not needed. The space could be used for drawing, taking notes, etc via a supported pen. It was also launched in an Android version.

But with the new Yoga Book C930, Lenovo is taking it a step further by actually adding a second digital screen (e-ink reader), where traditionally one would find a keyboard. So not only does this function as a digital keyboard, consumers can also use the space as a second screen for reading PDFs, or as a notepad to draw, take notes, etc. Yoga Book C930 comes only in Windows this time, there’s no Android version.

Lenovo claims the laptop is only 4 mm in thickness at its thinnest point and weighs just 790 grams. The Halo keyboard now supports 30 languages and continues with the artificial intelligence feature to understand a user’s typing patterns.

It also comes with Haptic feedback and audio sounds similar to an actual keyboard when in use. So when one is using the keyboard, it feels like how a real physical keyboard would in terms of sound and touch response.

Yoga Book C930 will come with up to Intel Core i5 processor. It also features a ‘Knock-to-open feature, where knocking twice on the closed laptop, results in it automatically opening up for user to lift the screen.

Lenovo also showcased the Yoga C630, a Windows on Snapdragon PC. This will be powered by the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor, which promises 30 per cent performance improvement over the 835 series. However, Windows laptops with Qualcomm Snapdragon did not really take off, though Lenovo did launch the Miix 630 earlier on with the 835 series.

Lenovo also introduced three new Yoga Chromebooks at the IFA trade show, which are the Chromebook C330, which is a convertible, the Yoga Chromebook which is a top-end premium device as well as the Chromebook S330, which sports a slim design and form factor.

There’s also a new Lenovo L27-inch monitor with a single Type-C USB port that can be used for data transfer and power. It also comes with an HDMI 4.1 port, and sports the newer edgeless display.

Other products showcased by the company included a smart camera, smart bulb and smart plug. Lenovo plans to introduce a single IoT app for these called the Lenovo Link App, which will be compatible with both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Disclaimer: The reporter is in Berlin attending IFA 2018 at the invite of Lenovo India.

