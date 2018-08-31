IFA 2018: Dell shows off premium Chromebook 2-in-1, new Inspiron 7000 series

Dell has announced new laptops in its Inspiron series as well as premium Chromebook with 2-in-1 form factor at IFA 2018 Dell has announced new laptops in its Inspiron series as well as premium Chromebook with 2-in-1 form factor at IFA 2018

Dell has announced new laptops in its Inspiron series as well as premium Chromebooks with 2-in-1 form factor at IFA 2018 in Berlin. Dell’s new Inspiron 7000 series is also a 2-in-1 and comes in three sizes: 13, 15 and 17-inch with the latest Intel Core 8th generation processor and a narrow border design around the display. Dell has also introduced a new design of 5000 series of Inspiron, which are also 2-in-1s.

Dell Inspiron 7000 series 2-in-1s

Dell says the new Inspiron portfolio of 2-in-1s in the 7000 series has been completely redesigned. It now sports a brushed aluminium exterior. The laptops come in 13, 15 and 17-inch version with the latest Intel 8th generation processor. They also offer the option of NVIDIA’s MX150 graphics.

The laptops are compatible with Active Pen for those who wish to use these for more creative purposes. They also rely on Type-C USB for power charging along with DisplayPort. Dell has also added fingerprint readers for these laptops. Dell’s new laptops will come with up to 16GB of RAM, and Core i7 processors.

The new Dell laptops come with latest Intel Core 8th generation processors and a narrow border design around the display The new Dell laptops come with latest Intel Core 8th generation processors and a narrow border design around the display

Dell Chromebook 14 2-in-1

The new Dell Chromebook 14 is a 2-in-1 which is much more premium. It sports a 14-inch FHD resolution display, but Dell has also added support for a stylus, which can in fact be stored inside the device itself. The new Chromebook also comes with a narrow side bezel aluminium design and Dell is promising 15 hours of battery life.

The Chromebook also comes with 8th Gen Intel Core i3-8130U CPU, which is interesting, given most Chromebooks are on the Celeron or lower processors. The laptop supports up to 128GB of onboard eMMC storage. Dell has also added USB Type-C ports, standard backlit keyboard to make this appear more like a premium laptop, which is also sturdy in design.

Disclaimer: The author is in Berlin at the invite of Lenovo India

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd