IFA 2018: Asus unveils ZenBook 15, 14, 13 and ZenBook Flip 13, 15 laptops

Asus at the IFA 2018 event in Berlin unveiled its latest ZenBook lineup. The Taiwanese tech company introduced the new ZenBook, ZenBook Flip and ZenBook Pro ‘ultraportable’ laptops with 8th Gen Intel Core processor. The new ZenBook lineup includes ZenBook 13 (UX333), ZenBook 14 (UX433) and ZenBook 15 (UX533) laptops.

Asus has significantly shrunk the bezels on the new 14-inch ZenBook with a smaller footprint compared to the 13-inch ZenBook. The company has used Intel’s new Whiskey Lake U-series processor on the new ZenBook series. Asus ZenBook 13, 14 and 15 feature the in-house NanoEdge display with ultraslim bezels and 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. ZenBook 13 and 14 includes NumberPad, a LED-illuminated numeric keypad which is built into the touchpad. As for the core features, all the three ZenBook laptops carry Core i7-8565U CPU, with up to 16GB RAM, up to 1TB SSD and Harman Kardon-certified stereo speakers. These MIL-STD-810G grade laptops include 2 USB A-ports, a USB 3.1 port, HDMI port and headphone jack. These models, however, carry different GPUs with the 15-inch ZenBook featuring NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q with either 2GB or 4GB of GDDR5 VRAM. It has a 4K display. Meanwhile, the 13 and 14-inch ZenBook laptops come with GeForce MX150 GPU. The ZenBook 13 claims to be the world’s most compact laptop.

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 features ScreenPad and full HD NanoEdge display Asus ZenBook Pro 14 features ScreenPad and full HD NanoEdge display

In addition, the company announced the ZenBook Pro 14 with ScreenPad. The slim, lightweight ZenBook 14 Pro is powered by 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor and features NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. The aluminium design laptop sports a NanoEdge fullHD PANTONE display and comes with voice-based Alexa and Cortana built-in support.

Alongside these laptops, Asus also introduced two convertible, the ZenBook Flip 13 and ZenBook Flip 15. Both the laptops feature a NanoEdge display with 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and ErgoLift hinge. Both the models are powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor. Asus ZenBook Flip 15 sports discrete NVIDIA GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU. However, the ZenBook Flip 13 misses out these features. Asus has not shared any detail regarding the price and availability of the new ZenBook lineup. However, reports suggest that these models could likely hit stores in the fourth quarter this year.

