iBall CompBook Netizen with 4G SIM card slot launched in India: Price, specifications

iBall has launched a new laptop, dubbed CompBook Netizen. It comes with a 4G SIM card slot, an Intel Celeron N3350 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The device has been made available in the Metallic Grey colour option only.

The device has been priced at Rs 24,999 and will be sold exclusively on Shopclues. It is currently being offered at an introductory price of Rs 19,999. Launch offers include Rs 500 cashback on purchasing the laptop via MobiKwik, a free wireless mouse and three months free data.

iBall CompBook Netizen sports a 14-inch full HD IPS multi-touch display panel. It is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 dual-core processor clocked at 2.4GHz paired with Intel’s integrated graphics. It also comes with a 4G SIM card slot for users to have an internet connection anywhere they go.

The device comes with 4GB of DDR3 RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card. CompBook Netizen comes with a 7mm expansion slot inside of it, where consumers can install an internal hard disk or SSD.

CompBook Netizen comes with a 0.3MP VGA camera, one USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI port. It runs Microsoft’s Windows 10 operating system and is backed by a 5,000mAh 37Wh/ 38Wh battery.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 801.1 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, 4G and LAN. The laptop weighs in at 1.32 KGs and has 334x222x24mm dimension specifications.