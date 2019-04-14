Huawei MateBook E 2019 with Snapdragon 850, Windows 10 launched

Huawei has launched an upgraded version of its MateBook E 2-in-1 in China. The new model is an upgrade to the original version, which was launched back in 2017. The hybrid laptop features a Snapdragon 850 processor, 4G LTE connectivity, Huawei Share support for file transmission, and a fingerprint scanner. This is Huawei’s first ARM-based 2-in-1 notebook.

Advertising

The MateBook E comes in Titanium Ash colour and two RAM/Storage options: 8GB RAM +256GB storage and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage. The base model will set you back by 3999 Yuan (or approx Rs 41, 259) and 4999 Yuan (or approx Rs 51,577). The 2-in-1 is already up for pre-order at VMall in China. The launch of MateBook E 2019 in India is still unknown.

Also read: Huawei P30 Pro camera review: This phone is an all-rounder with far sight

Huawei MateBook E 2019: Specifications, features

The MateBook E 2019 mimics the design language of the Surface Pro 6. It is a 2-in-1 notebook at the end of the day. The device sports a 12-inch 2K IPS display with 160-degrees viewing angle. Interestingly, it is powered by a Snapdragon 850 SoC instead of a processor from Intel. The hybrid notebook can be purchased in two RAM/Storage options: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 8GB RAM +512GB storage.

Advertising

The device has a 36.3Wh (4780mAh) battery with claims to last up to 10 hours on a single charge. Plus, the 2-in-1 gets a 40W smart power adapter. The MateBook E 2019 runs on a Chinese version of Windows 10 Home. The machine has also support for a stylus as well as a Nano SIM card slot for 4G LTE connectivity.

Right now, ARM-based 2-in-1s have been praised for their thin-and-light design and exceptional battery life, but performance has been somewhat lackluster.

In related news, Apple is rumoured to ditch Intel for ARM-based CPUs. Speculation is rife that Apple could launch new MacBooks with a custom ARM-based CPU as early as 2020.