Huawei MateBook 13, MediaPad M5 Lite launched at CES 2019

Huawei has launched the MateBook 13 and MediaPad M5 Lite at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The MateBook 13 is a 13-inch ultraportable notebook, while the MediaPad M5 Lite is a 10-inch tablet device.

Huawei has launched the MateBook 13 and MediaPad M5 Lite at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The MateBook 13 is a 13-inch ultraportable notebook, while the MediaPad M5 Lite is a 10-inch tablet device. Both devices will go on sale in the US later this month.

Out of the two, MateBook 13 is a premium notebook that is clearly aimed to take on Apple MacBook Air. It sits in between the MacBook X and MateBook D. Huawei claims the MateBook 13 is 6 per cent smaller than the new MacBook Air. The notebook also trounces the MacBook Air with the 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and it has got a touchscreen display with a resolution of 2,160×1080.

On the inside, the MateBook 13 is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 or Core i5 processor. The Core i5 model comes with options for a 256GB SSD drive and the Core i7 model comes with Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics. All variants come with 8GB RAM.

Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB Type-C ports, a 1MP web camera, and a fingerprint scanner embedded into a power button. Battery life is promised to be 9.6 hours on the variant with discrete graphics and 10 hours on a model with integrated graphics. The MateBook 13 starts at $999 (or approx Rs 70,035) for the base model.

Next up is the MediaPad M5 Lite, a 10-inch tablet. The Android tablet features a 10-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1080 and is powered by a Kirin 659 processor with 3GB RAM, 32GB of onboard storage and a microSD card slot. It is backed by a 7,500mAh battery. The tablet also supports a stylus. The stylus is sold separately, however. It will hit the US market at the end of January at $299 (or approx Rs 20,958).

