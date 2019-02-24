Huawei MateBook X Pro, MateBook 13 and 14 launched: Price, specifications

Huawei has launched three new laptops under its MateBook series dubbed MateBook X Pro, MateBook 13 and MateBook 14 at MWC 2019. The company also launched its Mate X foldable 5G phone at the event.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is priced at Euro 1,599 for the Core i5/8GB RAM/512GB storage variant and Euro 1,999 for the Core i7 processor/16GB RAM/1TB storage variant. The MateBook 13 will start at Euro 999 and will go up to Euro 1,399, whereas the MateBook 14 will start at Euro 1,199 and will go up to Euro 1,499.

Huawei MateBook 14

Huawei MateBook 14 sports a 14-inch FullView 2K+ display with an aspect ratio of 3:2. The display supports 100 per cent of the sRGB colour gamut and 1000:1 contrast ratio. The device will also be made available with an optional 10-point touchscreen, with the company’s own One Glass solution. The camera module will be hidden underneath a key to ensure user privacy.

The Huawei MateBook 14 is powered by up to Intel’s 8th Core i7 processor paired with a PCIe x4 SSD. The laptop comes with a discrete Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. To cool the MateBook 14, the company has used its own Shark Fin Fan 2.0with a higher air output and cooling performance. The company claims the device can provide three hours of screen on time after a 15 minutes charge.

MateBook 14 also comes with the company’s own Fingerprint Power Button 2.0, which is a two-in-one button that integrates the fingerprint sensor into power button for One Touch Log-in.

Huawei MateBook 13

Huawei MateBook 13 sports a 13-inch 3:2 FullView display with a 10-point multitouch option. The device is powered by up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with up to Nvidia GeForce MX150 GPU. Similar to the MateBook 14, this also features Huawei’s Shark Fin Fans 2.0 supporting higher fan speeds and greater air output.

The company has also integrated its Huawei Share 3.0 software inside both the laptops, which will help users transfer data between PCs and Android smartphones seamlessly.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Huawei MateBook X Pro sports a 3K touch display with an ultra-slim metal unibody. It comes with a 13.9-inches with an 91 per cent screen to body ratio. The laptop is powered by up to 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with an discrete Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU. It also supports adding an external graphics card as well and up to 4K external displays.

The device also features the company’s OneHop technology, which lets users transfer images, videos and documents directly to another device by taking advantage of the device’s NFC.