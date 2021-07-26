HP Victus E and D series gaming laptops launched in India: Specifications, price

HP has launched its latest range of Victus 16 gaming notebooks in India, which includes the Victus E and D series. The devices come with the AMD Ryzen and Intel 11th Gen processors. While the HP Victus E series is powered by AMD Ryzen processors, D series is based on Intel Core processors. Both the devices come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs and feature 16-inch displays with high refresh rates. Here is everything you should know.

HP Victus E series, HP Victus D series: Specifications

HP Victus 16 gaming laptop models come with 16-inch displays with up to FHD resolution with 144Hz refresh rate, 300 nits peak brightness, and Eyesafe low blue light technology. The devices run on Windows 10 and will be upgradeable to Windows 11 in the near future.

Under the hood, the HP Victus E series comes with either AMD Ryzen 5 5600H or Ryzen 7 5800H processors. On the other hand, the D series is powered by either the Intel 11th Gen Core i5-11300H or Core i7-11800H processors.

The HP Victus E series offers a choice between Nvidia and AMD GPU, which includes up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 6GB laptop GPU or an AMD Radeon RX 5500M GPU. The HP Victus D series comes with only the Nvidia option, which is up to a GeForce RTX 3060 6GB laptop GPU.

The laptops come with up to 16GB DDR4 RAM that is upgradable to 32GB. The laptops have a single SSD with options available up to 512GB. The laptops come with OMEN Gaming HUB software which will enable users to change performance modes, use network booster, and monitor system vitals. Users can also get Bang & Olufsen speaker system in the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop models.

HP Victus E series, HP Victus D series: Pricing and availability

The HP Victus E series powered by AMD Ryzen Processor has a starting price of Rs 64,999. The gaming notebook will be available for purchase via Amazon India in a Mica Silver colour option. The HP Victus D series powered by Intel 11-gen processor starts at Rs 74,999. The device will be available via Reliance digital online and offline stores in the coming weeks in a Performance Blue colour.