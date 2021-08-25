HP Spectre x360 14 laptop with 11th gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Check price, specs

HP has launched a new Spectre x360 14 laptop in India. It comes with 11th gen Intel Core processors and promises to deliver up to 17 hours of battery. The 2-in-1 laptop has a 360-degree hinge, so users will be able to use HP Spectre x360 14 in tent mode, tablet mode or even lay it flat on a surface.

The newly launched HP Spectre x360 14 is priced at Rs 1,19,999 in India. It will be sold through HP online store, Amazon, HP World stores, and other large-format retail stores. The company is selling the laptop in two colour options – Nightfall Black with Copper Luxe accents, and Poseidon Blue with Pale Brass accents.

In terms of specifications and features, the latest HP Spectre x360 14 is equipped with a 14-inch display with support for 3:2 aspect ratio, a 90.33 percent screen-to-body ratio. It even features an adaptive battery optimiser. It sports a gem-cut and dual chamfer angular design, which is achieved with aluminium CNC machining.

The laptop ships with an optional OLED display with Eyesafe protection, which the company says will minimise eye strain caused by blue light. Under the hood, there is an 11th-Gen Intel Core processor, which is backed by Intel Iris Xe graphics.

HP is also claiming that its new laptop will offer up to 17 hours of battery life on a single charge. It offers a camera shutter button, a mute mic, fingerprint reader and supports HP SureView Reflect Privacy Screen, which HP claims will keep content private from prying eyes. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, and Thunderbolt 4.

The company is also asserting that the keyboard scissors are built from renewable materials like agricultural waste like typical straw, beet pulp, and household waste. One keyboard reportedly “utilise 14.46 grams organic, renewable feedstock and save over 1,200kg on CO2 emissions.”