HP Spectre Folio with 100 per cent genuine leather body launched in the US

Consumers will soon be able to pre-order the HP Spectre Folio from HP’s official web-store and Best Buy.

HP has launched the world’s first convertible laptop to come with a 100 per cent genuine leather body, the Spectre Folio in the US. It consists of a magnesium skeleton frame attached to 100 per cent genuine leather. HP Spectre Folio is priced at $1,299 (approximately Rs 95,500) for the Core i5 variant and $1,399 (approximately Rs 1,02,798) for the Core i7 variant. The LTE-enabled variants will cost the consumers more, though the price has not been confirmed.

HP Spectre Folio Cognac Brown colour option will launch on October 29. Whereas, the 4K display variant and Bordeaux Burgundy colour option will launch in December. Consumers will soon be able to pre-order the convertible laptop from HP’s official web-store and Best Buy.

Spectre Folio can be used in three different settings – traditional laptop mode, media mode and the tablet mode. The company has also bundled a compatible stylus with more than 4,000 levels of sensitivity for users to control the device with precision at all times.

The laptop sports a 13.3-inch Micro Edge display in full HD and 4K resolution options. It is powered by Intel’s 8th generation Core processors paired with 16GB/8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The storage can be upgraded up to 2TB. The company claims the laptop will be able to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. It will run Microsoft’s Windows 10 out of the box.

