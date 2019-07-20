HP ProBook 445 G6 laptop with fast charge launched at Rs 67,260

HP has added a new commercial PC to its lineup by launching the HP ProBook 445 G6 notebook in India. The new laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen quad-core processor and comes with a promise of long battery life. The laptop is priced at Rs 67,260.

The HP ProBook 445 G6 comes with a 180-degree hinge, a first on the ProBook 400 lineup, which allows the device work in various environments through Lay-Flat design.

In terms of design, the ProBook 445 G6 comes with refined natural silver, anodized aluminum finish and holds a near borderless display. The laptop has a slim chassis with crisp lines and clean edges. The device is protected by HP Endpoint Security Stack, which comes with features like HP BIOSphere Gen4 and HP Client Security Manager G4.

The HP BIOSphere Gen4 provides automatic protection from malware, enables easy management of updates and protects against physical attacks. The HP Client Security Manager G4, on the other hand, manages credentials through multi-factor authentication.

Apart from these, the laptop also comes with additional features such as HP Connection Optimizer and HP Fast Charge which can charge the battery up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

HP claims that the ProBook 445 G6 can offer up to 11.5 hours of battery life on a single charge.

“Notebook that is designed to deliver for every workplace requirement, thus providing a premium and immersive PC experience,” Sanjeev Pathak, Head-Commercial, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said in a statement.