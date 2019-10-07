HP Pavilion x360 series with 10th Gen Intel Core, Alexa announced in India

HP has launched its new series of Pavilion notebooks in India, which will be powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel Core processor. The HP Pavilion x360 will also come with the Alexa app built-in for a smart PC experience.

The new HP Pavilion x360 is a thin and light convertible laptop, which can be used in the regular laptop mode or in a tablet, reverse and tent mode. The laptop has a 14.3-inch display, which has full HD resolution, and comes with micro-edge bezels. This is an LED display, which is touch-enabled. The laptop weighs 1.58 kg, according to the company.

It will come storage options of 1TB HDD or 256GB SSD and 512GB PCIe SSD. There’s also an optional fingerprint reader depending on the model. The HP Pavilion x360 will come with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPU for graphics, which HP claims will ensure more fluid media editing, casual gaming and AR experiences as well.

The Alexa app will be also be built-in with the new HP Pavilion x360 series. The voice assistant will let users control music, alarms, calendars, even smart home devices from their laptop.

Price of the new HP Pavilion x360

The new HP Pavilion x360 will be available in Intel core i3, i5 and i7 configurations. The starting price is Rs 45,990. It will be sold on HP World Stores, Croma, the HP Online store and e-commerce platforms Amazon/Flipkart and Reliance digital.

HP’s own website lists the Intel 10th gen Core i7 variant with 16GB RAM, 512 GB PCIe storage and NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (2 GB GDDR5 dedicated) at Rs 99,990. The offer also includes HP’s Active Pen, an HP bag and Microsoft Office Home and Student free.

The Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM is listed at price of Rs 81,990. This variant also comes with the HP Active Pen. There’s another Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM at Rs 68,990. This one only has 256GB SSD storage, while the more expensive variant has 1TB SATA drive and 256GB SSD storage as well.