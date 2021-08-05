HP Pavilion Aero 13 launched in India: Check price, specifications

HP has launched its latest range of HP Pavilion Aero 13 notebooks in India. The device comes in two variants. The notebook weighs less than 1kg and is powered by either the AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 5800U mobile processor paired with AMD Radeon graphics. The HP Pavilion Aero 13 notebook is available at a starting price of Rs 79,999. Here is everything you should know.

HP Pavilion Aero 13: Specifications and features

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 measures 297x209x16.9mm. The notebook packs a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display with anti-glare coating, 400 nits brightness, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent sRGB. The device runs on Windows 10 and is said to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 is powered by either the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U or the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U SoC options paired with AMD Radeon graphics. The company says that the notebook can last for up to 10.5 hours on one charge thanks to the 45Wh Li-polymer 3-cell battery. The laptop comes with a 65W adapter for fast charging.

The HP Pavilion Aero 13 weighs 970 grams and supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity options. Additionally the laptop comes with 16GB RAM and storage options include 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD.

The notebook comes with various including a SuperSpeed USB Type-C 10Gbps port, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A 5Gbps ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a headphone/ microphone combo jack. There is also a 720p HD webcam with integrated dual-array digital microphones.

HP Pavilion Aero 13: Pricing

The new HP Pavilion Aero 13 laptop is priced in India at Rs 79,999 for the AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor model. On the other hand, the variant powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800U processor is priced at Rs 94,999.

The notebook is available in three colour palettes Pale Rose Gold, Ceramic White, and Natural Silver. You can purchase the notebook via HP World stores and store.hp.com/in online site.