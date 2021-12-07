HP Omen 16 launched in India: Check price, features and specifications

HP has launched the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop in India as part of its Omen series. The new model comes with a new 165Hz refresh rate display as well as an 11th Gen Intel Core processor. Other improvements also include a new fan design, better thermals, and better compatibility with newer AAA titles. Here’s everything you need to know about the new HP Omen 16 gaming laptop.

HP Omen 16: Price, availability

HP Omen 16 starts at Rs 1,39,999 in India. The laptop was launched in the US back in May this year, starting at $1,049.99, or about Rs 79,100. The Omen 16 will now be available to purchase via HP stores, HP online stores, HP world stores as well as other large format retail stores.

HP Omen 16 specifications

It comes with a 16:9 16.1-inch IPS display with up to QHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display will also feature a 3ms response time and TUV Rheinland Eyesafe display certification.

The new Omen 16 is now powered by up to an Intel Core i7-11800H processor, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB dedicated graphics memory and up to 16GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM. There is also up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4×4 SSD storage that is faster than traditional SSDs.

Also included is an 83Whr battery that is claimed to offer up to 9 hours of battery life.

The HP Omen 16 also has an improved internal design and enhanced airflow mechanism with thinner blades. A new four-zone RGB keyboard also features anti-ghosting keys with the Omen Gaming Hub Light Studio integration that offers a customised gaming setup theme.