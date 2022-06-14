HP launches Spectre x360 13.5 and Spectre x360 16 laptops in India

HP has launched its Spectre x360 13.5 and Spectre x360 16 laptops in India. Both laptops have screens with a 3:2 aspect ratio, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio and adaptive intelligence according to the company. HP says that the laptops use recycled aluminium and ocean-bound plastics in their construction and that it uses renewable and biodegradable materials in the packaging as well.

HP Spectre x360 laptops: Features and specifications

The HP Spectre x360 16-inch is powered by the Intel Evo platform with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core processors and can be had with Intel Arc graphics. The HP Spectre x360 will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor on the Intel Evo platform. Both laptops come with a 120 Hz 4k OLED display with multi-touch support. They also support HP’s MPP 2.0 tilt pen, which has to be bought separately.

HP claims battery lives of up to 16 hours on both devices and says that they can be fast-charged to 50 per cent battery capacity in 30 minutes. The laptops also come with “In-bag detection” that adjusts their power to avoid overheating or battery drain when they are put inside bags. The laptops also come with “Adaptive Battery Optimizer,” which monitors battery temperature, battery-charging status, and usage time to preserve battery health.

The HP x360 portfolio of laptops comes with “HP Auto Frame” cameras which keep the user in focus wherever they are in the frame. They also give users AI-based privacy alerts which according to HP includes a feature where the laptop will blur the screen when someone stands behind you. The laptops are also capable of locking themselves when you walk away and waking up when you approach them.

The laptops also have health and wellness features like a screen distance reminder, screen time reminder for breaks. They are also enabled with gesture controls for actions like pausing, playing, and forwarding media.

HP Spectre x360 laptops: Price, availability, offers

Both the laptops are available in two colour combinations: Nightfall Black with Pale Brass accents and Nocturne Blue with celestial blue accents. The HP Spectre 13.5 x360 ef-0053tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will cost Rs 129,999. The HP Spectre 16 x360 f-1003tu with Intel Evo Core i7 will cost Rs 139,999. Payments for both laptops can be split into 18-month no-cost EMIs.

Customers buying the laptop can avail of exchange benefits of up to Rs 11,000 with an additional exchange top-up of Rs 10,000 while purchasing the laptops. Amex credit card users can avail of a 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 10,000 as a one-time offer. The laptops are now available for pre-booking on HP’s website, select HP World stores, and Croma and Reliance stores.