HP launches Pavilion Gaming 15 and Omen 15 laptops in India: Price, specifications

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 and Omen 15 laptops have been launched in India. The gaming laptops come with a newer design with narrow bezels and three-phase motor fan for cooling. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop is available at a starting price of Rs 74,990, while the Omen 15 is priced beginning at Rs 1,05,990. The laptops can be bought with a host of accessories including headset with active earcup technology.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop gets a 15.6-inch display with 9.8mm thin bezels. It supports B&O Play with HP Audio Boost technology. The laptop has dual speakers, mounted at the top of keyboard deck. It sports a new 3D geometric speaker grille as well.

HP Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop is powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i7 H-series coupled with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050Ti for graphics performance. It sports a Shadow Black finish design with backlit keyboard. In terms of connectivity, the laptop supports fast WiFi with 2×2 antenna and an option supporting Gigabit speeds.

Omen 15 laptop come with features like Omen Command Centre software and Omen Game stream. It is built with a brushed top and an anodized aluminium frame. The device has 15.6-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and 7 millisecond response time, the company claims. It packs 8the generation Intel Core i7 processors with up to six cores, coupled with up to 6GB DDR4-2666 RAM. It includes dual storage options – SSD and HDD. Omen 15 laptop ships with four zone keyboard lighting, and stereo speakers powered by Bang & Olufsen.

HP also launched a slew of accessories including, HP Sequencer keyboard, HP Reactor mouse, HP Transceptor backpack, HP Mouse 600 and Mouse 800. The Omen by HP Sequencer keyboard is priced at Rs 10,999, while Omen by HP Reactor mouse is priced at Rs 3,499. The Omen X by HP Transceptor backpack costs Rs 11,999. The accessories will be available starting At UST. The Omen by HP Mouse 600 and Mouse 800 are priced at Rs 4,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

