HP launches new dual screen Omen X 2S in India along with other products

HP has launched a number of new gaming laptops in India including the Omen X 2S, Omen 15 and Pavilion Gaming 15. Alongside these laptops the company has also launched a new Photon Wireless Mouse, the Outpost Mousepad with wireless charging capabilities, gaming headsets and a gaming mouse.

Advertising

HP Omen X 2S is the company’s first laptop to feature a dual screen design and is priced at Rs 2,09,990 and will be made available from July 1. The refreshed Omen 15 laptop starts at Rs 1,24,990 and is already available for consumers to purchase. HP Pavilion Gaming 15 has also been refreshed and is now priced at Rs 70,990. HP Omen Photon Wireless Mouse is priced at Rs 8,499, the Outpost Mousepad is priced at Rs 7,999 and the Pavilion Gaming Headset 400, Pavilion Gaming Mouse 300 are priced at Rs 1,999 and Rs 1,799, respectively.

HP Omen X 2S sports two displays that can be operated simultaneously to enable mirroring and multi-window experiences. The secondary display is located just above the keyboard that can allow users to use apps like Spotify and Twitch while they are focused on their primary work that is going on, on the main screen.

It features a 15.6-inch primary display with a 1080p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The secondary display is 6-inches and has a 1080p resolution. It is powered by up to the ninth generation Intel Core i9 CPU paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics card. The device comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and has an option to switch to Intel Optane memory.

Advertising

Also Read: HP Omen X gaming lineup launched in India, along with Mixed Reality headset

HP Omen 15 has been refreshed and now offers a 15.6-inch 144Hz display panel with a resolution of 1080p. It is powered by up to ninth generation Intel Core i9 processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX Max-Q7 2080 graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and support for Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 standard.

HP has also refreshed its Pavilion Gaming 15 laptop, which is now slimmer and has seen an eight per cent decrease in height. It is powered by up to ninth generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with Max-Q design.

HP Omen Photon Wireless Mouse comes with removable rests and 11 customisation buttons. The mouse supports 2.4 GHz Proactive Wireless Technology and has a click response time of 0.2ms. It also supports Qi-enabled wireless charging and has a battery life of 50 hours. This is paired with the HP Omen Outpost Mousepad, which comes with an in-built Qi wireless charger that can charge the Omen Photon Mouse in 2.5 hours and can charge phones also.