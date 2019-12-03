HP launches new Chromebook x360 starting at Rs 29,990: Specifications, features

HP today launched the new Chromebook x360– 12-inch and 14-inch variants to add to its Chromebook portfolio in India starting at Rs 29,990. The new devices come with fan-less design and a convertible form factor that allows up to 360-degree of rotation along the hinge.

Advertising

The 12-inch HP Chromebook x360 is priced at Rs 29,990 whereas the 14-inch Chromebook is available for Rs 34,990. Both the models are available on leading e-commerce platforms including HP Online Store, Amazon and Flipkart as well as via offline channels like Chroma, Reliance, Vijay Sales, and HP World Stores.

The Chromebook x360 also supports the Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pen, but it isn’t included in the box. Users need to pay an additional Rs 3,999 for the USI pen.

Both the models of HP Chromebook x360 are powered by the Intel Gemini Lake dual-core processors. It features an HD+ touchscreen with 3:2 aspect ratio. The device also sports stereo speakers tuned from Bang & Olufsen (B&O).

Advertising

The HP Chromebook x360 can run both the Android apps from Google Play Store as well as apps from Chrome Web store. The device comes with free Microsoft Office and supports voice-enabled Google Assistant.

HP claims that the Chromebook will deliver up to 11 hours of battery life. The company is also offering 100 GB of storage as part of Google One subscription free for a year. The HP Chromebook x360 comes with 64GB SSD storage and also supports expandable memory of 256 GB.