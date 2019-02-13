Gungho about luxury segment, HP expands top-end Spectre series

Buoyed by the uptake in the luxury laptop segment, where prices are usually upwards of $800, HP India has launched three new devices in its premium Spectre series. HP claims it already has a 35 per cent market share in this segment and wants to tighten its grip by offering more choice to buyers.

Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India said the segment has been witnessing high double digits over the last several quarters while the PC market itself has been struggling with single digit growth. “We are now bringing luxury in the technology market with the three new devices,” he told indianexpress.com.

Introducing the new devices, Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India said the HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 “achieve the perfect balance of beautiful design, cutting edge engineering and outstanding performance”.

The HP Spectre Folio is the first leather convertible PC and offers a low thermal footprint because of the fanless design. It is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, up to 512GB of SSD storage and a low-power, 1W 400-nits FHD with Bang & Olufsen sound. HP claims about 20 hours of battery life on the folio. HP Folio will be priced Rs 1,99,990.

Chandra said the target audio for the Folio and other devices will be those professional who want one device that transcends their work and life requirements. “We are looking for young millennials with disposable income,” he said, adding that over the years HP has seen this segment expand.

The HP Spectre x360 will offer more customisation options for the customer with the 8th generation Intel Core processors, Full HD and 4K display options. For added safety the device will also offer a “privacy camera kill switch” to electrically turn off the webcam and a optional HP Sure View privacy screen. The HP Spectre x360 is priced Rs 1,29,990 onwards.

“We are targeting both the business user and regular consumers. In a lot of cases we are seeing the concept of one life, where self employed business users or senior executives are working everywhere with their personal life blending into their work life. We want to offer devices to this segment,” Chandra added.

As per IDC data for Q3 2018, HP Inc is the “overall India traditional PC market” leader in India with 30.7 per cent share.