HP Elite Dragonfly ultralight premium business laptop unveiled: Price, specifications

HP has recently unveiled the HP Elite Dragonfly, which is an ultralight premium convertible laptop weighing under 1 kg for business professionals. Along with this, the company has also unveiled two curved monitors.

The HP Elite Dragonfly is a 13-inch laptop comes with up to 24.5-hours battery life and the latest WiFi 6 connectivity, which offers up to three times quicker file transfer speeds than Wi-Fi 5. There is an optional gigabit-class 4G LTE, that allows the users to connect and collaborate with the help of 4×4 LTE antenna. The company said that the HP Elite Dragonfly is the world’s first business convertible laptop that comes with a pre-installed personal well-being software called HP “Workwell”.

Starting at a price of $1,549 (approx Rs 1,09,886), the Elite Dragonfly laptop will come with up to 16 GB of RAM along with up to 2 TB of internal storage space. It can run on Windows 10 Home or Pro operating system and is powered by up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 processors which come with the support of Intel vPro technology.

HP also claims that the Elite Dragonfly has the world’s highest screen-to-body ratio in a 13-inch business convertible at almost 86 per cent. It has a redesigned quiet and backlit keyboard and a glass touchpad. It will be available for sale from October 25. However, the company has not mentioned the launch date or price in India yet.

“Delivering the world’s lightest compact business convertible and beautiful curved displays, HP is reimagining how technology empowers today’s workforce,” Alex Cho, President, Personal Systems, HP said in a statement.

Along with the HP Elite Dragonfly convertible laptop, HP has also announced two curved monitors namely the HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor which will be available on November 4 for $949 (approx Rs 67,322) and the HP E344c Curved Monitor that is expected at October 7 for $599 (approx Rs 42,493).

Speaking about these monitors, the HP S430c Curved Ultrawide Monitor comes with a massive, seamless 43.4-inch curved display, that is equivalent of two 24-inch diagonal displays. This giant monitor features a privacy pop-up webcam and embedded mic. It also comes with HP Device Bridge, a technology which allows the user to seamlessly and simultaneously control two PCs. The users can view, copy, and paste between devices with a single keyboard and mouse.

The other curved monitor, HP E344c Curved Monitor comes with an ultra-thin 34-inch diagonal curved display. It comes with three-way ergonomics with tilt, swivel, and height adjustment up to 150mm. There is a WQHD resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio in the HP E344c Curved Monitor.