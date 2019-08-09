HP Chromebook x360 announced for India: Price, specifications

HP has announced the launch of its Chromebook x360 for the India market. ChromeBooks are powered by Google’s Chrome OS and are compatible with Android apps as well, though in India we have not seen the launch of these laptops for a while now. With HP’s Chromebook x360, this is a comeback for the ChromeOS-powered laptops.

Advertising

HP Chromebook x360: Price, offers

The HP Chromebook x360 will start at Rs 44,990. HP says the laptop will be available in its offline HP World Stores which are present in 28 cities. It will also be available on its HP Online Store and on Amazon and Flipkart.

Customers will also premium subscription of Google one with one year of complimentary 100 GB of

Google Drive storage and unlimited Google Photos Storage as well. There’s also a data offer from Jio for HP Chromebook buyers where they will get 2G data every day from the teleco for one year with a JioFi device at an extra Rs 999. This will also include with prime subscription to Jio’s Android apps.

Finally for students, the HP Chromebook users will get exclusive access to the Meritnation education package, worth Rs 35,000.

Advertising

HP Chromebook x360: Specifications

The HP Chromebook x360 has four modes: laptop, tablet, stand and tent. HP says this is optimised for PC users who are dependent on Google for their computational work needs. It comes with a 3D metal chassis with an anodized aluminium finish in a white matte look and the laptop has a ceramic-like feel. The Chromebook x360 has a 3D stamped metal keyboard deck and a diamond-cut trim on the touchpad as well. The anodized aluminum keyboard deck is in cloud blue with color matched keycaps.

The Chromebook x360 is 16.05 mm thick and has a 14-inch diagonal FHD touch display. The display has anultrathin narrow bezel (7.5 mm). It also comes with custom-tuned Bang & Olufsen dual speakers.

The laptop is powered by Intel Core 8th Gen processor with up to 8 GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 64 GB of SSD storage. It also has 60 Watt-hr long battery life. The laptop comes with two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C ports for data transfer, charging, delivery and two 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (HP Sleep and Charge) along with one headphone/microphone combo port.