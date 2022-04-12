HP Chromebook x360 14a announced in India with 360-degree hinge

HP has today announced the Chromebook x360 14a in India. The new Chromebook is powered by Intel N4010 GML processors and comes with a x360 hinge design that makes it a convertible that can be used as both a tablet and a laptop.

Here’s all you need to know about the new HP Chromebook x360 14a.

Targeted at students, the Chromebook x360 14a comes with a 14-inch HD touch display with an 81 per cent screen-to-body ratio. There is an adaptable 360-degree hinge that allows the machine to be used in tablet, laptop and tent mode.

The machine also comes with a fanless design that results in a quieter experience when it is in use. There is a wide vision HD Camera (88-degrees) for video calls and conferences, and the laptop supports Wi-Fi 5 connectivity. Other features include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage.

“With the increasingly important role of PCs in today’s hybrid learning environment, we are introducing the new HP Chromebook x360 14a designed to provide digital learners with the performance that they need for everyday tasks. This portable powerhouse is lightweight, slim and offers great value to our young students,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India said.

The Chromebook comes with a ‘Everything Key’ that provides quick, convenient access to search and keyboard shortcuts and HP claims a battery life of up to 14 hours on the device.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a weighs about 1.49kg and comes in three colours – Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forrest Teal. It is priced at Rs 29,999 and buyers also get Google One member benefits of 100GB storage for one year.