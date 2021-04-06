HP’s Chromebook 11a is an affordable notebook for students; now in India

As online learning continues to the norm for many students due to the pandemic, HP is placing its bets on the booming “affordable” notebook segment with its Chromebook 11a. The new HP Chromebook 11a is great for students and first-time notebook owners, but an entry-level price of Rs 21,999 makes this device a lot more accessible. HP says the Chromebook 11a is exclusive to Flipkart.

Chromebooks, in case many of you are not familiar, are pitched as the ultimate computing devices to access Google’s core services like Gmail and Docs. These Google-powered laptops initially got slammed for having no purpose but later found a use case in education. In fact, Chromebooks now dominate the education market in the US, and are placed ahead of Windows notebooks and iPad in market share.

The HP Chromebook 11a isn’t a flagship notebook with the latest and greatest specifications. The idea is to have a notebook, which instantly boots up and students log into my Google Docs account in no time. The Chrome OS-powered machine has an 11.6-inch HD touch display, weighs 1kg, and comes with the MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core processor.

HP Chromebook 11a is a budget notebook aimed at students and first-time laptop owners. (Image credit: HP)

Port selection includes one USB-A and USB-C but HP has also included a MicroSD card reader. The Chromebook 11a will last up to 16 hours on a single charge, according to HP. The device comes with up to 64GB of storage and 100 GB of cloud storage. The notebook also boasts a full-sized keyboard along with a 720p HD camera.

For classrooms, the Chromebook has been the go-to notebook for students in the US. India, however, hasn’t seen the same acceptance of the Chromebook as the notebooks running on Microsoft’s Windows operating system. The launch of the HP Chromebook 11a could help the market for Chromebook grow in India, the world’s second-most populous country.

Last year, Lenovo made an attempt to test the market for Chromebooks in India with the availability of the Chromebook Duet, a 2-in-1 detachable device. The Chrome OS-based device has a 10-inch screen, 4GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and includes a keyboard and kickstand. It also runs on an octa-core, 2.0GHz MediaTek Helio P60T, which is an ARM-based chipset. The Chromebook Duet retails for Rs 25,999.