HP brings Spectre x360 13 with 22 hours battery life to India

HP unveiled a new high-end notebook in India on Thursday, as the American PC maker looks to capture a larger market share in the premium laptop market, where it rivals Apple and Dell.

Starting at Rs 99,990, HP’s Spectre x360 13 is seen as a direct challenger to Dell XPS 13 and Apple’s more expensive 13-inch MacBook Pro. The Spectre x360 13 comes equipped with Intel’s latest 10th generation Ice Lake processors, a display with super slim bezels, and up to 22 hours of battery life.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth in the premium PC space while the overall PC segment remains flat,” Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, told indianexpress.com in an interview. Bedi says the new Spectre x360 13 will broaden its portfolio of high-end notebooks in India.

One of the biggest draws to the new Spectre x360 13 is its battery life, which HP claims will last 22 hours on a single charge, although expect several hours less than that in practical use. The laptop weighs at 1.27kg and is around 13 per cent smaller than the previous generation model, giving you around a 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The convertible notebook also has a built-in LTE connectivity.

But, just as the PC market reached a saturation level, HP is trying to shift towards the premium segment, as devices like the Spectre x360 13 promises higher margins for PC makers. According to research firm IDC, HP held a second position with a 26.4 per cent market share in India’s PC market in the third quarter of 2019.

