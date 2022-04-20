HP announces next generation of Pavilion series laptops

HP announced the launch of the next generation of Pavilion series laptops including the HP Pavilion 15, HP Pavilion 14 and HP Pavilion x360. The company claims that the laptops are designed with the environment in mind with an all-metal laptop built that contains ocean-bound plastics and recycled aluminium. The company aims to eliminate over 10,000 kg of plastic bubble wrap with its “Green Box” initiative.

The new HP Pavilion 15 is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce MX550 GPUs. It comes with ‘temporal noise reduction’ for better video call quality and integrated dual-array microphones. It also comes with Bang & Olufsen audio.

The laptop has an 85 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 100 per cent sRGB panels and TNR capability. It will support Microsoft High Dynamic Range streaming and will come pre-installed with High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) on its FHD panels.

HP claims that the laptop will have a battery life of over 8 hours. It also comes with HP fast charge technology. The laptop will weigh around 1.75kg and will come with a full-size backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad.

HP Pavilion series laptops will come in three colours: Warm Gold, Natural Silver, and Fog Blue. The HP Pavilion 15 powered by Intel will start at Rs 65,999. The Pavillion 15 powered by an AMD chipset will start at Rs 59,999.

The HP Pavilion 14 powered by an AMD chipset will start at Rs 55,999 while the HP Pavilion 14 powered by an Intel chipset will start at Rs 60,999. The HP Pavilion x360 starts at Rs 55,999.