Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

HP announces Dragonfly Folio G3 laptop, 34-inch AIO PC: Check details and prices

HP recently announced the Dragonfly Folio G3 laptop and 34-inch AIO PC along with a bunch of other products.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3The laptop comes with a pen that magnetically attaches to the body.

HP has unveiled its new Dragonfly Folio G3 laptop and a 34-inch AIO PC along with a bunch of other products. Here we will take a look at the company’s latest announcements.

HP Dragonfly Folio G3

HP says the Dragonfly Folio G3 combines the ‘laptop productivity with the convenience of a tablet in one device.’ Powered by Intel Pro 12th Gen Intel Core processor, the laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM with the storage upgradable to a maximum of 2TB.

Similar to a tablet, the Dragonfly Folio G3 comes with a pen that magnetically attaches to the device. The pen has three programmable buttons and can be wirelessly charged in just 30 minutes. The Dragonfly Folio also has an 8MP webcam that offers a 100-degree field-of-view and AI based noise reduction.

The laptop is made from a mixture of aluminium, ocean bound plastic and recycled magnesium. The HP Dragonfly Folio G3 starts from Rs 2,01,000.

HP 34-inch All-in-One (AIO) Desktop PC

The HP 34-inch AIO Desktop PC features up to Intel vPro 12th Gen Intel processor paired with NVIDIA RTX 3060, which according to the company is the ‘world’s most powerful commercial AIO PC.’ It supports up to 128GB of DDR5 RAM with users having the option to bump up the storage capacity to a maximum of 4TB.

The display is a 34-inch 5K screen that offers an aspect ratio of 21:9. The AIO PC also features a moveable and detachable magnetic 16MP camera and an optional second detachable camera. The AIO is available for purchase with a starting price of Rs 1,75,999.

Apart from the AIO and laptop, HP also unveiled what it calls the ‘world’s first IPS Black display’. Named ‘HP Z32k G3 4K USB-C Display’, the screen offers deeper blacks, more vibrant colours and 98% P3 wide colour range with a 4K resolution. Users can also daisy chain a second monitor using Thunderbolt 4 ports. It can be purchased for Rs 90,000.

The company also announced HP 965 4K streaming webcam that comes with 360-degree swivel, universal mounting and can be tilted down by 90 degrees. You can buy the webcam for Rs 21,999.

First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:11:08 pm
