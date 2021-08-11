HP announces all-in-one Chrome OS computer with a rotating screen, new detachable Chromebook

HP has announced two new ChromeOS-based machines, the Chromebook X2 11 and the Chromebase AIO (all-in-one) computer. While the Chromebook brings the compact notebook experience with a 11-inch touchscreen display to everyone, the Chromebase features a screen that can rotate from portrait to landscape and back.

Here’s all you need to know about the two new computers.

HP Chromebase AIO

The HP Chromebase AIO computer comes with a 21.5-inch FHD screen that can rotate from portrait to landscape and tilt back 20 degrees. The aluminium chassis also houses dual 5W speakers, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack and a 5MP camera for video calling.

The machine is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold processor or a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 chip. Storage variants can go up to 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. The Chromebase AIO is also priced at $599.99.

HP Chromebook X2 11

The HP Chromebook X2 11 is a detachable laptop that supports a tablet mode. The laptop starts at $599.99 and features an 11-inch touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 2160×1440 resolution panel. There is a magnetic keyboard and a kickstand to go with it that allows users to set the Chromebook in both tablet and laptop mode.

The X2 11 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor and is also available with optional 4G LTE support. The machine features up to 11 hours of battery life and comes in both 64GB and 128GB variants. There is 8GB RAM, an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP front camera.

The aluminium tablet also comes with USB-C ports, an SD card reader and a fingerprint reader. There is no headphone jack, but users do get a wireless pen that can magnetically attach to the side of the X2 11.

Availability of both products in India is currently not confirmed. More official information from HP should reveal the same in the near future.