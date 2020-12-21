HP launches AMD Ryzen 4000 powered HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks in India

The ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks are said to be the lightest AMD based notebooks by HP with a starting weight of under 1 kg. (Image source: HP)

HP has announced the launch of its latest range of Laptops in India, which come with the AMD Ryzen 4000 Series Mobile Processors. The company says that the ProBook notebooks will help small business owners and mobile professionals boost productivity and collaborate with ease. The ProBook 635 Aero G7 notebooks are said to be the lightest AMD based notebooks by HP with a starting weight of under 1 kg.

HP ProBook series: Specification and Features

The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 comes with an FHD 13.3-inch screen and is the first ProBook built with magnesium alloy which ensures the laptop is light, sleek, and durable. The laptop features an all-metal body design and comes with an 86.2 per cent screen-to-body ratio, with the top and side bezels measuring 9.5 mm and 4.28 mm respectively. The ProBooks are powered by the AMD Ryzen 4000 series mobile processors with integrated AMD Radeon Vega Graphics.

The notebooks support fast charging and are said to charge up to 50% battery life in just 30 minutes. Users have the option to personalise the processors with optional AMD Pro and upgrade storage up to 1TB.

The notebooks feature USB-C 3.1 Gen2, USB 3.1 Gen1 (one charging), HDMI 2.0, Headphone and Nano Security Lock Slot and come with HP QuickDrop technology that allows wireless transfer of documents, photos, and videos, websites, addresses, and more between devices. The Windows 10 Pro powered ProBooks, support Wi-Fi 6 and Cat 9 4GLTE wireless broadband options. The company has said that the ProBooks are built from various recycled materials.

Pricing and Availability

The ProBook 635 Aero is available to pre-order at a starting price of Rs 74,999 on HP’s online store.

