Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop is coming to India soon

Honor is all set to launch MagicBook X 14 in India soon. According to an Amazon listing, Honor is launching an unnamed laptop in India, however, the specifications listed on the e-commerce giants page reveals that it will be the Honor MagicBook X 14.

It should be noted that Honor launched its new MagicBook laptop series called the MagicBook X in China and some other markets last year.

The laptop will feature a “premium aluminium metal body”. It will weigh 1.38 kg and will measure 15.9mm thick. The listing also reveals that the laptop will have Full HD IPS and an anti-glare screen.

Honor’s MagicBook X 14 will be equipped with a 56Wh battery that the company claims to run upto 13.2 hours. The battery will also support 65W fast charging and can charge up to 59 percent in just 30 minutes, according to the listing. The laptop also packs up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB SSD space.

The device will also feature a backlit keyboard, a 2-in-1 fingerprint authentication, and a pop-up camera. As of now, it is unclear if Honor’s latest laptop will be packed with 11th Gen or 12th Gen Intel processors. However, last year’s MagicBook X 14 arrived with 10th Gen Intel processing hardware.

MagicBook X 14 also boasts about Multi-screen collaboration that lets you share your smartphone screen and files on the device allowing you to edit them with the same keyboard and mouse.