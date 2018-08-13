Google reportedly working on dual-boot Windows 10 support for Chromebook

Google Chromebook is said to receive Apple Boot Camp like dual boot with Campfire feature Google Chromebook is said to receive Apple Boot Camp like dual boot with Campfire feature

Google Chromebooks are reportedly receiving a new feature that will allow running Windows 10 on them. XDA Developers while unearthing the source code learned that a feature called Campfire would allow Chromebooks to dual-boot in Chrome OS and Windows 10. Apparently, it will be available in multiple “variants.”

XDA Developers citing a ‘mysterious project’ that surfaced on the Chromium Git, claimed that the Chrome OS developers had built a new firmware brand of the Google Pixelbook under the moniker ‘eve-campfire’ and that they were working on a new “Alt OS mode” for the branch. Folks at XDA confirming the ‘Alt OS’ to be Microsoft Windows 10 revealed that they found evidence that the mode was intended for public release. Apparently, Campfire development was first spotted in July where a Pixelbook was said to receive Windows 10 certification. XDA Developers note that dual-booting other OSes on Chromebook ideally requires one to enable Developer Mode. But enabling Developer Mode makes the Chromebook less secure. However, dual-booting on Chromebook will be supported directly by Google, enabling Alt OS mode and boot into Windows 10 won’t require Developer Mode or one to flash firmware.

The report further notes that developers have reworked the RW_LEGACY section on Chromebook’s ROM that will enable users the ability to dual-boot into an alternative OS. While the section was rarely updated, Campfire is now said to push regular auto updates to RW_LEGACY. The report citing a recent commit states that enabling Alt OS will be an easy setup process from the user’s end.

Campfire and Alt OS do not yet have a concrete form, however, reports indicate that it might debut at Google’s Pixel 3 hardware event. Only a few Chromebooks will receive the dual-boot support. XDA Developers mention that the 2013 Acer C720 with 16GB of storage will not support Windows 10 Alt OS mode and that the minimum storage requirement will be 40GB (30GB for Windows and 10GB remaining reserved for Chrome OS). Google has not shared any detail regarding the status of the feature or the list of Pixelbook and Chromebook devices that will run Windows 10. However, if Google enables Chrome OS dual-boot Windows 10, the Chromebook devices will follow a similar pathway as Apple’s MacBook that is capable of doing it via Boot Camp.

