Google reportedly scaling down its laptop and tablet division amid ‘roadmap cutbacks’

Google is reportedly tapping the brakes on the company’s hardware division. According to an explosive report from Business Insider, Google has asked dozens of employees from its laptop and tablet division to take up new roles in other divisions within the company.

The search giant is said to be asking a number of employees, including hardware engineers, technical program managers, and program managers to move to other positions within Alphabet companies, citing “roadmap cutbacks”. This team was behind the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate devices.

A source has told Business Insider that the Create team had a “bunch of stuff in the works” and further added that transfer of hardware engineers and program managers to other divisions will likely “pair down portfolio” of products. As per the report, many of the affected employees have been asked to join the Pixel team, which is responsible for making the Pixel 3.

Since Google is asking them to temporarily move to other divisions and not laying them off, it’s quite possible the tech giant could designate back to the Create team. Google declined to comment on the story when Business Insider tried to reach the Mountain View-based company.

Google’s move to temporarily shift its employees from its laptop and tablet team to other divisions could be related to the lackluster sales of both Pixelbook and Pixel Slate. While there isn’t a valid data available that sheds light on sales of Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, it’s evident that consumers aren’t buying the idea of Google’s vision of computing. The Pixelbook competes with the MacBook Air, whereas the Pixel Slate goes against the iPad Pro.

Google may have failed to make ignite consumer interest in its laptop and tablet which are based on Chrome OS, but that does not mean that its other products are also not fairing well. In fact, it is the complete opposite. Last month during the earnings call, Google CEO Sundar Pichai highlighted the popularity of Google Home devices and even bragged about the Pixel 3’s advanced camera.

The tech giant has always struggled to come with successful hardware products that can match the popularity of Apple’s popular devices, including the iPhone and iPad. Its Pixel 3 may have been lauded by critics, but it hasn’t been a huge success sales wise.