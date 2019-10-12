Google Pixelbook prototype images leak online, might launch alongside Pixel 4

Google will be launching its next-generation Pixel smartphones and other hardware on October 15. Just a few days ahead of the launch new images of a Chromebook prototype, named Pixelbook Go have been leaked by 9to5Google.

Advertising

According to the report by 9to5Google, the new Pixelbook Go will sport a 13.3-inch display in either 1080p or 4K resolution. It will be powered by an Intel Core m3 or i5 or i7 processor. It will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device will feature two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack and the Titan C security chip seen in the Pixel Slate. It will feature a 2MP front facing camera also.

From the leaked images we get to see that the Pixelbook Go features an unusual ribbed texture on the bottom. The images are of coral colour with a matte finish, which looks quite similar to the ‘Not Pink’ colour variant of the Google Pixel 3.

We can still expect a few changes to be there when the product eventually launches on October 15, as this is a prototype variant of it.

Advertising

Also Read: Google Pixel 4: More product images leaked, show camera app and gestures

In the images, we can see that the Google logo has been swapped out for a placeholder, and another wordmark reads “ProductName” above the keyboard.

At the event, the company will also be launching its Google Pixel 4 series of smartphones, which will sport the new Soli radar chip for identifying gestures. With this series of smartphones the company will also be doing away with the notch and will provide a chunky bezel on top.