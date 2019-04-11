Google confirms more Pixel laptops, tablets in the works

Google has debunked the rumour that it will stop making new laptops and tablets in the near future. A Google spokesperson told The Verge that its hardware division has new laptops and tablets on the way. A Business Insider report last month claimed that the Mountain View-based tech giant was scaling down future laptop and tablet projects amid ‘roadmap cutbacks.’

This has been backed up by a report from from9to5Mac, which claims that at Cloud Tech 2019, Google ran a session titled ‘Google Hardware for Business”, where it announced new devices are in the pipeline.

“We think there’s some unique things we can do differently than the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate that are going to really help give them what they’re looking for when they’re working in this new modern cloud-first era,” said Steve Jacobs, Lead Product Manager at Google.

As per Jacobs, the Pixelbook was aimed at business executives or IT workers, whereas the Pixel Slate was targeted at sales representatives. While he did not reveal the name or features of the next Pixelbook/Pixel Slate, Jacobs did mention that a future device will target the workforce who are constantly on the go. Going by Jacob’s comments, the device will likely to be highly productive and meets the criteria of executives.

While we don’t know much about the device yet, it’s being said that Google has been working on the successor to the Pixelbook. Codenamed ‘Atlas’, a second-generation Pixelbook was reportedly leaked in a hands-on video last month.

Google usually announces new hardware devices at its dedicated event in October. Last year, it announced the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL alongside the Pixel Slate and Home Hub.