Global PC shipments grew for the first time since 2012 during Q2 2018, says research

Global PC shipments grew exponentially for the first time in six years during Q2 2018, global research company Gartner revealed. The report states that global PC shipments added up to 62.1 million units during Q2 2018, resulting in a 1.4 per cent increase from the same period last year. Growth was observed across all the regions to some extent.

Gartner’s principal analyst, Mikako Kitagawa, said: “PC shipment growth in the second quarter of 2018 was driven by demand in the business market, which was offset by declining shipments in the consumer segment.”

Gartner’s preliminary figures suggest top five PC vendors that experienced an increase in worldwide PC shipments globally during Q2 2018 are Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple and Acer. Both Lenovo and HP managed to capture 21.9 per cent market share, followed by Dell at 16.8 per cent, Apple at 7.1 per cent and Acer at 6.4 per cent. All other brands recorded a combined market share of 25.9 per cent.

“In the consumer space, the fundamental market structure, due to changes in PC user behaviour, still remains, and continues to impact market growth. Consumers are using their smartphones for even more daily tasks, such as checking social media, calendaring, banking and shopping, which is reducing the need for a consumer PC,” Kitagawa added.

In the US though, HP secured the first position with 29.3 per cent market share, followed by Dell at 28.6 per cent, Lenovo at 14.9 per cent, Apple at 12.7 per cent, Acer at 3.3 per cent and others at 11.3 per cent.

PC shipments in Asia/Pacific added up to 21.3 million units, resulting in a 0.1 per cent increase from Q2 2017. Markets such as India, Indonesia, Thailand and witnessed some growth in the commercial segment. In China, however, PC shipments declined 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) due to consumer market saturation and some business procurements delayed till 2019.

According to IDC, the global PC market grew 2.7 per cent during Q2 2018. IDC figures revealed HP secured a majority of the market share of 23.9 per cent, followed by Lenovo at 22.1 per cent, Dell at 18.1 per cent, Apple at 6.9 per cent, Acer at 6.7 per cent and others at 22.3 per cent.

