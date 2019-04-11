Global PC sales declined in Q1 2019, down 4.6%: Gartner

PC shipments for the first quarter in 2019 have dipped, largely due to a shortage of Intel processors. The research firm Gartner says a total of 58.5 million PC shipped in Q1 2019, a 4.6 per cent decline from the first quarter of 2018.

In terms of top OEMs, Lenovo held the number one position with 13.19 million PCs shipped in the first quarter of 2019 and a growth of 6.9 per cent. HP occupied the second position with 12.8 million PCs shipped and a growth of 0.8 per cent. Dell managed to capture the third position with 9.98 million PCs shipped. Meanwhile, vendors like Asus and Asus saw shipments decline.

“We saw the start of a rebound in PC shipments in mid-2018, but anticipation of a disruption by CPU shortages impacted all PC markets as vendors allocated to the higher-margin business and Chromebook segment,” Mikako Kitagawa, senior principal analyst at Gartner, said in a statement. Interestingly, Chromebook shipments increased by double digits compared with the first quarter of 2018, Gartner said.

In the case of Apple, Gartner said the Cupertino-based company shipped 3.97 million Macs to grab 6.8 per cent market share. Sales of Macs in the US also declined, with Apple managed to ship 1.43 million units in the quarter. Apple is the fourth largest PC maker in the US, trailing behind HP, Dell, Lenovo, but ahead of Microsoft.

PC shipments in EMEA region reached a total of 18 million units in the first quarter of 2019, a 2.2 per cent decline year over year. According to Gartner, Japan was the only region where PC shipments saw a healthy growth with a 6.8 per cent increase year over year.