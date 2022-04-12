Global PC market revenue increased even as shipments fell: Canalys

The global PC market has had a good start to the year as overall revenue grew by more than 15 per cent, despite the first year-on-year shipment decline, according to research firm Canalys. Worldwide shipments of desktops and notebooks fell 3 per cent annually to 80.1 million units due to geopolitical turmoil and softening consumer demand, according to the report.

But revenue hit $70 billion as prices continued to rise due to the supply-starved market and as consumer appetite for costlier PCs kept increasing.

“With no clear timeline on when these issues will be resolved, and the possibility of other black swan events, the industry must be prepared to tackle a new set of challenges and respond with the same resilience it has showed over the last two years,” said Ishan Dutt, senior analyst in Canalys, in reference to the war in Ukraine and COVID-related lockdowns in key Chinese manufacturing cities like Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Notebook shipments reduced 6 per cent year-on-year to reach 63.2 million units but desktop shipment figures grew by 13 per cent to reach 16.8 million units. According to Canalys, revenue outlook and confidence in the PC market remain high despite shipments having been hindered by external shocks.

Lenovo remained the top PC vendor in the market in the first quarter of 2022 despite a 10 per cent decline in shipments with 18.2 million units. HP held on to second position despite suffering the biggest decline amongst the top five vendors: its shipments fell 18 per cent year-on-year to 15.8 million units.

Dell posted a healthy growth rate of 6 per cent propelled by its strong commercial focus and came in third place with 13.7 million units shipped. Apple and Asus increased shipments by 8 per cent and 24 per cent, ranking fourth and fifth respectively. According to Canalys, this is the quarter when Asus has secured a spot amongst the top five vendors since Q3 2017.