Gamescom 2018: Dell launches new gaming monitors, Alienware laptops

Dell and its computer hardware subsidiary, Alienware has launched its latest products at its Gamescom 2018 press event in Cologne, Germany. The leading PC vendor and Alienware have showcased the newly announced esports online training, the latest Dell gaming monitors designed for dedicated gamers, and updates of the Alienware desktop, laptops. Notably, Alienware has installed its esports training platform to deliver an immersive gaming experience.

Dell has launched its new 24-inch and 27-inch Gaming monitors at the Windows Gaming area, Gamescom. The new Dell 24-inch Gaming monitor feature a full HD display while, the 27-inch Gaming monitor has QHD panel. The 24-inch model comes with a refreshing rate of 144Hz, on the other hand, the 27-inch model has a 155Hz refreshing rate. Dell claims that the new Gaming monitors will provide a rapid 1 minute response time for gameplay with minimum input lag.

The 24-inch and 27-inch Gaming monitors will offer gaming enthusiasts the flexibility to switch on/off AMD FreeSync. Further, users will be able to customise three-defined profiles and select preset modes for a better-personalized gaming experience. The new Dell Gaming PCs come with a Recon-Blue metallic coating to give an elegant look to the models. The new gaming monitors bundle Dell Premium Panel Exchange which will give users a free panel replacement. Dell Gaming 24-inch and 27-inch monitors will be available in North America and the Asia Pacific region from August 28. The new Dell Gaming monitors will be made available for purchase via Dell’s official website, Dell.com for a price starting at $319.99 (roughly Rs 22,350) for the 24-inch model and $549.99 (roughly Rs 38,410) for the 27-inch model.

Alienware has introduced new per-key LED lighting for its 15 and 17 gaming laptops. The new per-key feature offers more than 80 quadrillion lighting combos along with several effects and modes. Further, the upgraded TactX keyboard and n-key rollover will now enable more than 100 key commands for maximum actions per minute. The Alienware 15 and 17 with per-key lighting feature will be available on Dell.com from August 21 for a price at $1,399.99 (roughly Rs 97,760) and $1,599.99 (roughly Rs 1,11,705) respectively.

In addition, Alienware has released its “designated training PC for Team Liquid,” Alienware Aurora to the newly announced NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070, 2080 and 2080 Ti GPUs. The new Aurora suitable for VR, 4K gaming comes with its highest-end graphics options. Further Alienware’s flagship gaming desktop, Area 51 will also be available for the new NVIDIA GeForce GPUs. The new Area 51 ideal for 4K or 8K games, bears up to 18-core Intel processor. As far as availability is concerned, Alienware Aurora and Alienware Area 51 with NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs will be up for pre-order via Dell.com in early September.

