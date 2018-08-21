Gamescom 2018: Asus announces ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs, SCAR II Gaming laptop

Gamescom 2018: Asus introduces four new gaming laptops including Zephyrus S, ROG Strix SCAR II Gamescom 2018: Asus introduces four new gaming laptops including Zephyrus S, ROG Strix SCAR II

Asus’ brand, Republic of Gamers has introduced three gaming graphics cards including the ROG Strix, ASUS Dual and ASUS Turbo series with the new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 GPUs at Gamescom 2018 in Cologne, Germany. Asus has also unveiled a host of new gaming laptops including Zephyrus S, ROG Strix SCAR II, and ASUS TUF Gaming FX505 and FX705. Each series comes with a revamped design and new cooling technologies.

Asus new graphics cards will be based on NVIDIA Geforce RTX 2080 Ti and Geforce RTX 2080 GPUs. The Taiwanese company notes that their graphics card will be built using Auto-Extreme Technology. Further, the latest Strix cards adopt a 2.7-slot footprint to provide a larger heatsink. Compared to previous generation design, the new Strix cards have 20 per cent more cooling array surface area.

Additionally, Asus has introduced four new gaming laptops at Gamescom 2018. The new Asus Zephyrus S features a slim design and narrow bezel display. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and paired with up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 with Max-Q Design GPU. Meanwhile, the Strix SCAR II boasts a compact design and features a narrow-bezel 17.3-inch display. The display has a refresh rate of 144Hz refresh and 3 minutes response time. Asus FX505 and FX705 TUF gaming laptops, on the other hand, feature a 15-inch and 17-inch display respectively. The FX505 and FX705 are the first gaming laptops to come with NanoEdge FHD IPS-level display, as per the company.

Further, users at Gamescom will be able to get the first glimpse of the first-person shooter game franchise, Call of Duty’s Black Ops 4 for PC at the ROG booth. Republic of Gamers has teamed up with seven major game-title publishers as well, namely Koch Media/Deep Silver, Activision, Bethesda, Kalypso, THQ Nordic and 1C Company to showcase over 3000 ASUS and ROG products that include 800 Powered-by-ASUS PCs built by BoostBox with ROG Strix or ASUS TUF Gaming motherboards. ROG will also display over 2500 of its products including motherboards, graphics cards, monitors, routers, peripherals and more. Throughout the week at Gamescom 2018, ROG will be hosting live onstage gaming as well along with 5v5 battle sessions on Arena of Valor on its latest ROG phone. ROG Strix, ASUS Dual and ASUS Turbo series of GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and 2080 GPUs will be available for pre-order from August 20.

