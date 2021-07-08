Five affordable laptops for college students under Rs 35,000

Laptops have gotten much better over the years, whether you want something for casual use, hardcore gaming, or anything else in between. However, most good laptops will require you to shell out a good amount of money as well.

However, we have handpicked a few good laptops that you can grab for under Rs 35,000 and still get solid bang-for-buck value. The laptops are placed in no particular order and include options from HP, Asus and Lenovo. Check them out below.

HP 245 G8

The HP 245 G8 will cater to light users on a budget who also want to do a bit of casual gaming on their next laptop. The laptop comes with a Ryzen 3 APU with integrated Vega 6 graphics that should allow you to play popular titles. It also comes with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage.

Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook

The Lenovo Ideapad Duet Chromebook is a great Notebook to buy at Rs 27,000. The 10.1-inch notebook comes with 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage and a MediaTek P60T Octa Core processor. The keyboard here is also detachable, for when you just want to enjoy the playback on the screen.

Asus Vivobook M515DA-EJ301T

The Asus Vivobook M515DA-EJ301T comes with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor with integrated Radeon Graphics, 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD storage. The 15.6-inch laptop also comes with Windows 10 Home but misses out on a complementary Microsoft Office package.

HP 15s-gr0006au

The HP 15s-gr0006au offers a good mix of power and affordability. It comes with the AMD Ryzen 3-3250U with 4GB RAM, 1TB HDD and Windows 10 Home. The 15.6-inch laptop also comes with AMD Radeon Graphics and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2019.

HP Chromebook x360

The HP Chromebook x360 comes with an Intel Celeron N4020 Processor and a 12-inch screen. The notebook’s touchscreen can be flipped around completely for a more tablet-like experience. There’s even an HP TrueVision HD camera with dual-array microphone.