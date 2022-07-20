scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Dell’s futuristic XPS 13 Plus comes to India, starts at Rs 159,990

The Dell XPS 13 Plus comes with an invisible trackpad and LED-backlit touch buttons.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 20, 2022 12:59:05 pm
Dell XPS 13 Plus, XPS 13 Plus, XPS 13 Plus price in India, XPS 13 Plus specs, XPS 13 Plus featuresThe XPS 13 Plus features a clean and minimalist design. (Image credit: Dell)

Dell officially launched the XPS 13 Plus, the company’s flagship ultra thin-and-light notebook in India. It starts at Rs 159,990, and will be available for purchase starting July 23. The PC giant debuted this radically new XPS 13 Plus model at CES earlier this year.

The XPS 13 Plus is more futuristic looking compared to the standard XPS 13, which is seen as the gold standard for Windows laptops. Dell’s flagship laptop looks similar from the outside, but open it up and you find that a row of white LED-backlit touch buttons replacing the function and media keys. The keyboard also features an edge-to-edge design with flush keys, resulting in larger keycaps and a 55% increase in airflow.

Finally, there’s the new trackpad that’s invisible to the eye. There is no cut-out here; instead, there is an unmarked glass pad with haptic feedback, like Apple’s recent MacBook Pros.

Also read |I tried Flexbike+ for a month, and here’s how it fits into my health regime

The XPS 13 Plus use a higher-wattage processor and comes in an option of either a 4.4GHz 12th Generation Intel Core i5 or 4.7GHz Core i7. You can get the XPS 13 Plus with or without a touch screen (13.4-inch screen, with minimal borders); one of the touch options is of an OLED type. The notebook weighs about 1.29kg.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports (no headphone jack), a Windows Hello 720p webcam, as well as a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. The Plus runs Windows 11 and supports Wi-Fi6E and Bluetooth 5.2. We look forward to reviewing the XPS 13 Plus in the coming days.

The XPS series sits at the top of Dell’s laptop lineup, similar to Apple’s MacBook. The XPS range is aimed at senior executives and business users.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

'He may be unproductive politically but...': Smriti Irani takes a swipe at Rahul Gandhi

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

Senior TV journalist alleges threat calls, requests police for security

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

NIA raids Trichy special camp for Sri Lankan refugees

We no longer know how to respond to violence
T M Krishna writes

We no longer know how to respond to violence

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

These are the world’s most (and least) powerful passports in 2022

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

Ranchi female cop mowed to death during vehicle check

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?
Explained

What is India's law on abortion, and why has a pregnant unmarried petitioner gone to SC in appeal?

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

Govt announces new work from home rules, here are the details

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

KVPY Exam: Why govt scrapped the aptitude test and merged the fellowship scheme with INSPIRE

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

When Naseeruddin Shah was stabbed by his friend, Om Puri saved his life

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Pythagorean geometry in Vedic-era texts, centuries before Pythagoras

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Oppo Reno8 Pro's front screen is in this photo
Oppo Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Enco X2 launched: Here’s a closer look
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement