Dell’s futuristic XPS 13 Plus comes to India, starts at Rs 159,990

Dell officially launched the XPS 13 Plus, the company’s flagship ultra thin-and-light notebook in India. It starts at Rs 159,990, and will be available for purchase starting July 23. The PC giant debuted this radically new XPS 13 Plus model at CES earlier this year.

The XPS 13 Plus is more futuristic looking compared to the standard XPS 13, which is seen as the gold standard for Windows laptops. Dell’s flagship laptop looks similar from the outside, but open it up and you find that a row of white LED-backlit touch buttons replacing the function and media keys. The keyboard also features an edge-to-edge design with flush keys, resulting in larger keycaps and a 55% increase in airflow.

Finally, there’s the new trackpad that’s invisible to the eye. There is no cut-out here; instead, there is an unmarked glass pad with haptic feedback, like Apple’s recent MacBook Pros.

The XPS 13 Plus use a higher-wattage processor and comes in an option of either a 4.4GHz 12th Generation Intel Core i5 or 4.7GHz Core i7. You can get the XPS 13 Plus with or without a touch screen (13.4-inch screen, with minimal borders); one of the touch options is of an OLED type. The notebook weighs about 1.29kg.

Other features include two Thunderbolt 4 ports (no headphone jack), a Windows Hello 720p webcam, as well as a fingerprint reader embedded in the power button. The Plus runs Windows 11 and supports Wi-Fi6E and Bluetooth 5.2. We look forward to reviewing the XPS 13 Plus in the coming days.

The XPS series sits at the top of Dell’s laptop lineup, similar to Apple’s MacBook. The XPS range is aimed at senior executives and business users.